Novi’s finance scene is busy right now, from entry-level internships to senior leadership roles. If you’re into numbers and like being close to the action, these are worth a look.

Employer: Gentherm

Gentherm Location: Novi, MI (on-site 4–5 days/week)

(on-site 4–5 days/week) Type: Internship (listed as volunteer)

Internship (listed as volunteer) Salary: Not listed

Work with the Corporate FP&A team on forecasting, budgeting, and financial reporting while completing a real finance automation/AI project. Great fit if you’re a student in Finance, Accounting, Economics, Business, or Data Analytics and want hands-on corporate experience in a structured summer cohort program (May 17–Aug 6, 2027).

Employer: Lineage

Location: Novi, MI (10–20% travel)

(10–20% travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role supporting site General Managers and Sales Managers to drive results using data, variance analysis, and financial models. Good for someone with 2–4+ years of experience, strong Excel and analytics skills, and an interest in the food supply chain/logistics space.

Employer: The United Green (recruiting for a major cannabis operator)

(recruiting for a major cannabis operator) Location: Novi, MI (on-site, Monday–Friday, 8–5)

(on-site, Monday–Friday, 8–5) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$150,000

Lead the full accounting and finance function for a high-volume cannabis manufacturer with about $75M in annual revenue. You’ll own financial reporting, cash flow, budgeting, internal controls, and manage a small accounting team, reporting directly to ownership.

If something here feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Novi finance roles tend to open and fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.