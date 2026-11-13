Novi’s sales scene is busy right now, especially in auto and tech. If you like working with customers and closing deals, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Gentherm

Gentherm Location: Novi, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead key accounts with major automotive customers like GM and Tesla. This role owns customer relationships, pricing, and new business wins, and works closely with engineering and leadership. Good fit if you have 5+ years with automotive OEMs/Tier 1s and want a strategic, visible role.

Employer: Lithia & Driveway – Suburban Audi of Novi

Location: Novi, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Sell premium Audi vehicles at a Fortune 500 dealership group with strong training and growth paths. You’ll present vehicles and finance options, follow up with leads, and build repeat customers. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), stock purchase plan, and vehicle discounts.

Employer: Kistler Group

Location: Novi, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the sales team at a global measurement technology leader. You’ll handle quotes, orders, customer updates, and data in SAP/CRM, keeping things running smoothly for inside and outside sales. Includes medical, dental, vision, life & disability, 401(k) with 4% match, and generous vacation time.

If something here feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application—you can always fine-tune your search from there.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.