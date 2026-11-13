Novi’s auto and EV scene is buzzing right now, and engineering talent is in demand. If you’re into vehicles, powertrains, or HVAC systems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Scout Motors Inc.

Scout Motors Inc. Location: Novi, MI (4–5 days/week in office)

(4–5 days/week in office) Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $110,000 – $135,000 base + annual bonus eligibility

Own vehicle certification for Scout’s new electric pickups and rugged SUVs. You’ll lead homologation and compliance work (FMVSS, NHTSA, etc.), coordinate testing, and be the go-to person with regulators while helping launch an iconic brand into its EV future.

Employer: Scout Motors Inc.

Scout Motors Inc. Location: Novi, MI (4–5 days/week in office)

(4–5 days/week in office) Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $110,000 – $135,000 base + annual bonus eligibility

Lead engine and hardware development for the Scout Terra pickup, from dyno testing to production validation. Great fit if you have 4+ years in engine development/validation and love hands-on test work, data analysis, and shaping a new powertrain program.

Employer: Hanon Systems

Location: Novi, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support design and development of automotive HVAC electrical components for current and new programs. You’ll work with lab test gear, lead supplier and customer technical reviews, own component design/release, and solve real-world warranty and design issues.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and how flexible they are.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.