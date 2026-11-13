Novi’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from hospitals to labs to wellness spas. Here are a few solid openings if you’re looking to stay local and work with patients every day.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Novi, MI (Henry Ford Providence Novi, 47601 Grand River Ave)

(Henry Ford Providence Novi, 47601 Grand River Ave) Type: Full-time

Sign-on: Up to $40,000 sign-on bonus for 1.0 and 0.9 FTE

Work in a major health system with a wide mix of cases (cardiac, neuro, ortho, OB, peds, and more). Flexible self-scheduling with 8–24 hour shifts, minimal call/weekends, and strong benefits including 403(b) match and family-forming support.

Employer: MassageLuXe

Location: Novi, MI

Type: Part-time

Benefits (may vary by spa): 401(k), health insurance, paid time off, employee discounts, flexible schedule

Great if you want hands-on client work without running your own business. The spa brings in clients, handles marketing, booking, supplies, and linens so you can focus on massage and building steady repeat clients.

Employer: BIOTECH Clinical Laboratories

Location: Novi, MI

Type: Full-time, on-site

Lead day-to-day operations in a CAP-accredited, CLIA-certified clinical lab. You’ll supervise staff, oversee workflow and quality control, validate results, and help roll out new methods and technology in a stable, growth-minded lab.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.