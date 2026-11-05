🏗️ Novi Engineering Roles with Multiple $100K+ Openings

Novi’s engineering scene is buzzing right now, especially around EVs and factory automation. If you’re an engineer who likes building real things, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Scout Motors Inc.

Scout Motors Inc. Location: Novi, MI (in-office 4–5 days/week )

(in-office ) Salary: $110,000 – $135,000 base + annual bonus eligible

+ annual bonus eligible Type: Full-time, exempt

Lead software release for secondary controllers on Scout’s new electric trucks and SUVs. You’ll be the main bridge between hardware teams, software, and suppliers, owning CAN messaging, ECU flashing/validation, and keeping software and hardware milestones in sync.

Employer: Daifuku Automotive America Corporation

Location: Novi, MI

Salary: Not listed (includes yearly performance bonus)

Not listed (includes yearly performance bonus) Type: Full-time

Estimate electrical and controls costs for big automotive material handling systems (conveyors, lifts, EMS, P&F). Great fit if you know industrial controls/PLC (Rockwell), AutoCAD, and want day-one benefits plus solid PTO and 401(k).

Employer: Scout Motors Inc.

Scout Motors Inc. Location: Novi, MI (in-office 4–5 days/week , domestic & international travel )

(in-office , ) Salary: $170,000 – $206,250 base + annual bonus eligible

+ annual bonus eligible Type: Full-time, exempt

Senior technical lead for lithium-ion battery cells, working with VW Group and global suppliers. You’ll own cell requirements, design reviews, testing, and integration into packs for Scout’s EVs, with heavy influence on next-gen battery tech.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and throw in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.