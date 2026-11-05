🍽️ Novi, MI Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Novi’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with people, food, or beauty, there are some solid options open right now.

Employer: Maples Bar & Bistro

Maples Bar & Bistro Location: Novi, MI (Maples Golf Course)

(Maples Golf Course) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–25/hour to start , with a defined path to Executive Chef pay

, with a defined path to Executive Chef pay Benefits: Bonus based on performance, competitive salary, employee discounts

This is a hands-on lead chef role that grows into Executive Chef. You’ll run the line, then move into menu development, events, costing, and leading the kitchen for weddings, parties, and golf outings.

Employer: Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt

Location: Novi, MI 48374

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Pay: From $13.00/hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule

Great fit if you want a fun, flexible job greeting guests, keeping the shop clean, and helping people build their perfect frozen yogurt. No experience required, just good energy and customer service.

Employer: The Lash Stop

Location: Novi, MI 48377

Type: Full-time

Pay: Commission up to 55% + tips (up to about $75/hour)

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid time off

Ideal for an experienced lash tech who already has clientele and wants a modern, non-chain studio. You’ll do lash services, handle payments, check in clients, and keep a clean, calm space.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.