💻 Novi, MI Tech Hiring Now: Multiple IT & AI Roles Open

Novi’s tech scene is busy right now—auto, optics, and energy companies are all hiring. If you’re into software, systems, or AI, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Garmin

Garmin Location: Novi, MI

Type: Internship

Salary: Not listed

This summer 2027 internship is all about learning to build and test software in C/C++/Assembly for Garmin’s in-car communication and navigation products. Good fit if you’re a CS/EE/CE student with 3.0+ GPA who wants real embedded experience in the auto space.

Employer: Stoneridge, Inc.

Location: Novi, MI (on-site, hybrid 3 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior, hands-on role leading vehicle system integration, testing, and troubleshooting on commercial and off-highway platforms. Great if you have 7+ years field/automotive/electrical systems experience and like being the go-to expert who mentors techs and shapes best practices.

Employer: EnerSys

Location: Novi, MI, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: $72,700 – $91,000 (depends on experience, education, skills, location)

Blend of finance, AI, and automation—you’ll design and deploy AI workflows, bots, and predictive models for FP&A and Investor Relations. Ideal if you have Python, Azure, digital process automation, AI agent experience, and enjoy building tools that cut manual work and speed up reporting.

Employer: ams OSRAM

Location: Novi, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Customer-facing engineering role with a global optical/LED leader, helping design their components into lighting and sensing systems. Good match if you have 5+ years in electronics/optics systems, know semiconductors and thermal/optical basics, and like mixing hands-on design, customer support, and travel (20–30%).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives you ideas on how to tailor your resume or what skills to build next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.