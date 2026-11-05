🏥 Novi, MI Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical & Nursing Roles

Novi’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from big hospital systems to local specialty clinics. Here are several solid openings if you want to stay in patient care and still be close to home.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Novi, MI (Providence Hospitals / Henry Ford network)

(Providence Hospitals / Henry Ford network) Type: Full-time, afternoon shift 3:00 pm – 11:30 pm, 40 hrs/week

Support surgical teams by cleaning, assembling, and sterilizing instruments to keep patients safe. Good fit if you like detailed, behind-the-scenes work in a large, respected health system with room to grow.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Novi, MI (home health in a continuing care setting)

(home health in a continuing care setting) Type: Full-time

Provide person-centered nursing care to older adults in their homes—doing assessments, care plans, meds, and teaching. Ideal if you want one-on-one time with patients and enjoy coordinating with families and the care team.

Employer: Dandy Acres Small Animal Hospital

Location: Novi, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $21.00/hour + benefits (401k, health, PTO, more)

Hands-on role in a growing small animal hospital for cats and dogs—help with exams, blood draws, meds, X-rays, and client education. Great for techs with 2+ years’ experience who want a friendly, learning-focused, privately owned clinic.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Novi, MI

Type: Full-time

Lead front- and back-office work in an athletic medicine clinic—prepping patients, assisting with procedures, and helping run daily operations. Best for certified MAs with 3+ years’ experience who are ready to step into a lead role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers list related roles on the same page. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.