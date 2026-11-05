💰 Novi, MI Accounting & Finance – Multiple Mid-to-Senior Roles

Novi’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid openings in tax and FP&A. If you’ve got a few years of experience, there are some strong next-step roles here.

Employer: Gentherm

Gentherm Location: Novi, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead U.S. federal, state, and local tax for a global manufacturing company. You’ll own income, sales & use, and property tax, manage audits, and handle ASC 740 tax accounting with one direct report.

Employer: Mariner

Location: Novi, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $101,700 – $130,800

Client-facing tax manager role working with high‑net‑worth individuals and closely held businesses. You’ll review returns and projections, lead a growing team, and shape tax strategies inside a wealth management firm.

Employer: Lineage

Location: Novi, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High‑visibility CapEx FP&A role supporting a $1B+ annual capital program. You’ll own global capital spend reporting, build models and dashboards, support SEC reporting, and partner closely with senior leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more finance roles and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.