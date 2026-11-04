📣 Novi, MI Sales & Marketing – Multiple Full-Time Roles $60K+

Novi’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with solid office roles at established companies. If you like working with customers, data, and growing accounts, these are worth a look.

Employer: Shape Corp.

Shape Corp. Location: Novi, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support prototype and production quoting for customers, gather cost data, and keep pricing and orders accurate in the system. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, like working with numbers, and enjoy being the go‑to support for sales and account teams.

Employer: Quality Choice | CDMA

Location: Novi, MI (onsite, in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $60,000/year

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off

Lead e‑commerce growth for a 100‑year‑old health and wellness brand, managing Amazon, Walmart, and other marketplaces. You’ll own strategy, ads, SEO, listings, and inventory planning—great for someone with marketplace experience who wants real ownership and visibility with leadership.

Employer: Kistler Instrument Corp.

Location: Novi, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) with 4% match, generous PTO

Be the main support hub for the sales operations team—handling quotes, orders, customer updates, and data in SAP/CRM. Ideal if you’re organized, like helping customers and sales reps, and want global exposure in high‑tech manufacturing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives a clearer picture of fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.