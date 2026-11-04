🛒 Novi, MI Retail Roundup: Multiple Customer Service Roles

Novi’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from big box stores to specialty shops. Here are a few solid picks if you like helping customers and staying on your feet.

Employer: Total Wine & More

Total Wine & More Location: Novi, MI

Type: Part-time, Seasonal (up to ~6 months)

Pay: Actual rate will be at or above local minimum wage (no exact range listed on this posting)

Stock shelves, build displays, and help with online orders and curbside pickup at a busy wine and spirits store. This one is great if you’re 21+, like physical work, and want store discounts, PTO, health benefits, 401(k), and tuition assistance even in a seasonal role.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5893

Location: 26090 Ingersol Dr, Novi, MI 48375

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15 – $28 per hour, plus possible shift premiums and performance incentives

Work in the fashion area of Walmart, helping customers with clothing and accessories while keeping the floor stocked and tidy. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: EXPRESS (PHOENIX Retail, LLC)

Location: Twelve Oaks, Novi, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the Express store at Twelve Oaks, driving sales, coaching your team, and owning day-to-day operations. Best fit if you have 3–5 years of store management experience with multi-million-dollar volume and love fashion, people leadership, and hitting metrics.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 45065 Pontiac Trail, Novi, MI 48377

Type: Part-time Assistant Store Manager

Pay: Not listed

Support the Store Manager with opening/closing, cash handling, stocking, and leading the team in a fast-paced discount retail setting. Good match if you’ve done retail or grocery before and want management experience plus benefits like medical, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

If something here feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and for different shifts and roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.