Looking for a new feline friend in Novelty, OH? These lovely black cats are waiting at Rescue Village for someone to bring them home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Rescue Village

Phone: (440) 338-4819

Phoebe is a tiny black kitten who’s ready to start life with a loving family. Her adoption fee helps cover her care and vetting while at the shelter.

👉 Meet Phoebe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Rescue Village

Phone: (440) 338-4819

Felix is a young black kitten looking for a safe, happy home where he can grow up and feel secure.

👉 Meet Felix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Rescue Village

Phone: (440) 338-4819

Shuppet is a handsome adult black cat who’s past the kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, loving home.

👉 Meet Shuppet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Novelty, OH, consider visiting Rescue Village or calling (440) 338-4819 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.