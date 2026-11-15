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🐱 Sweet Black Cats in Novelty Ready for Adoption Today
Looking for a new feline friend in Novelty, OH? These lovely black cats are waiting at Rescue Village for someone to bring them home.
Phoebe
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Rescue Village
- Phone: (440) 338-4819
Phoebe is a tiny black kitten who’s ready to start life with a loving family. Her adoption fee helps cover her care and vetting while at the shelter.
👉 Meet Phoebe and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Felix
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Rescue Village
- Phone: (440) 338-4819
Felix is a young black kitten looking for a safe, happy home where he can grow up and feel secure.
👉 Meet Felix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Shuppet
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: Rescue Village
- Phone: (440) 338-4819
Shuppet is a handsome adult black cat who’s past the kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, loving home.
👉 Meet Shuppet and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Novelty, OH, consider visiting Rescue Village or calling (440) 338-4819 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.