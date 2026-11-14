Looking for a four-legged friend in Novelty, OH? These adoptable dogs at Rescue Village are hoping someone like you will give them a loving home.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult (about 5 years)

Adult (about 5 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Brown/Chocolate/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819

About Alfred:

Alfred is a big, goofy love bug who adores attention. Don’t let his “powdered sugar” gray face fool you—he’s still full of pep, loves walks, exploring, and playing with toys. He’s also eager to please and keeps his kennel pretty clean at the shelter.

If you’re looking for a sweet, active companion, Alfred would love to meet you.

👉 Meet Alfred and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Puppy

Puppy Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819

About Annabelle:

Annabelle is a bubbly, energetic puppy looking for an active family. She’ll need patience and positive, reward-based training as she learns potty training and basic manners. She’s expected to grow into a medium–large dog with moderate to high energy, and will benefit from ongoing socialization with other dogs and people.

If you’re ready for puppy energy and training, Annabelle could be your girl.

👉 Meet Annabelle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Puppy

Puppy Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819

About Michael Myers:

Despite his spooky name, Michael Myers is a happy, energetic puppy. Like his littermates, he needs a family ready for puppy training, including potty training and foundation manners using reward-based methods. He’ll likely grow into a medium–large, active dog and will do best with continued socialization.

If you want a playful pup to grow up by your side, come meet Michael Myers.

👉 Meet Michael Myers and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Puppy

Puppy Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Brindle

White/Brindle Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819

About Pennywise:

Pennywise is another bubbly, energetic puppy from this fun litter. He’s looking for an active home that can give him structure, patience, and lots of positive training. Expect a medium–large dog with moderate to high energy who will thrive with social time around people and other dogs.

If you’re up for puppy adventures, Pennywise is ready to learn with you.

👉 Meet Pennywise and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Puppy

Puppy Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819

About Fruit Bat:

Listed with the description "Champ," Fruit Bat is a lively, energetic puppy who will need the usual puppy basics—potty training, manners, and gentle guidance using reward-based training. Though listed as a small mixed breed, his description notes he may grow into a medium–large dog with moderate to high energy, so be ready for plenty of activity and socialization.

If you love training and want a young dog to grow with your family, Fruit Bat could be a great match.

👉 Meet Fruit Bat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier

Jack Russell Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819

About Jackson:

Jackson is an adult Jack Russell Terrier mix with classic terrier looks and coloring. Details are limited in the listing, but Jack Russells are often bright and active, so plan on regular walks and playtime.

Call the shelter to learn more about Jackson’s personality and needs, and see if he’s the right fit for your home.

👉 Meet Jackson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819

About Lucky:

Lucky is an adult medium mixed-breed dog with a handsome brown and white coat. The listing doesn’t share many details, so a visit or phone call is the best way to learn about his energy level and temperament.

If you’re open to falling in love in person, go meet Lucky and see if he’s your new best friend.

👉 Meet Lucky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819

About Max:

Max is a large adult mixed-breed dog with a rich brown coat. While his profile doesn’t give many personality notes, his size suggests he’ll appreciate space to stretch out, daily walks, and a family ready for a bigger dog.

Reach out to Rescue Village to learn more about Max and schedule a meet-and-greet.

👉 Meet Max and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Large)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White Adoption Fee: $134

Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819

About Niko:

Niko is a big, goofy “beefcake” who is truly the life of the party. He’s extroverted, loves being close, and would happily run a kissing booth—he’s all about affection and being in your personal space. If you want a dog who will keep you laughing and get you out and moving, Niko might be your guy.

Open your heart (and your lap) to Niko and let him show you what unconditional love looks like.

👉 Meet Niko and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Novelty, OH, consider visiting Rescue Village or calling (440) 338-4819 to ask about these wonderful dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.