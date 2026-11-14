Looking for a new feline friend in Novelty, OH? These adoptable cats and kittens at Rescue Village are hoping for loving homes where they can grow, play, and feel safe.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819

👉 Meet Cicada and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/fawn and black

Tan/fawn and black Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819

👉 Meet Regina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819

👉 Meet Dillie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819

👉 Meet Olive and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819

👉 Meet Tweedle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819

👉 Meet Sweater Weather and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819

👉 Meet Sammy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819

👉 Meet Dee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby and black

Brown tabby and black Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819

👉 Meet Cosette and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819

👉 Meet Dally and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue and black

Gray/blue and black Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819

👉 Meet Estate and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue and black

Gray/blue and black Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819

👉 Meet Ladybug and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call Rescue Village at (440) 338-4819 to ask about visiting hours, adoption policies, and what each cat needs to thrive.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.