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🐱 Playful Kittens & Sweet Young Cats Ready for Adoption in Novelty
Looking for a new feline friend in Novelty, OH? These adoptable cats and kittens at Rescue Village are hoping for loving homes where they can grow, play, and feel safe.
Cicada
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black and white
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819
👉 Meet Cicada and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Regina
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/fawn and black
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819
👉 Meet Regina and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dillie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819
👉 Meet Dillie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Olive
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black and white
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819
👉 Meet Olive and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tweedle
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819
👉 Meet Tweedle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sweater Weather
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black and white
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819
👉 Meet Sweater Weather and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sammy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819
👉 Meet Sammy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dee
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819
👉 Meet Dee and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cosette
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby and black
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819
👉 Meet Cosette and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dally
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819
👉 Meet Dally and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Estate
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue and black
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819
👉 Meet Estate and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ladybug
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue and black
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819
👉 Meet Ladybug and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call Rescue Village at (440) 338-4819 to ask about visiting hours, adoption policies, and what each cat needs to thrive.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.