🐱 Playful Kittens & Sweet Adult Cats Ready for Adoption in Novelty

Looking for a new feline friend in Novelty, OH? These adoptable cats at Rescue Village are hoping for loving homes, from tiny kittens to gentle adults.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819

👉 Meet Squeak and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red Brown Tabby

Orange/Red Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819

👉 Meet Pip and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819

👉 Meet Hanna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue & Black

Gray/Blue & Black Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819

👉 Meet Rudy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819

👉 Meet Jolene and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue & White

Gray/Blue & White Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819

👉 Meet Emily and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived adult)

(fee-waived adult) Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819

👉 Meet David and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue & White

Gray/Blue & White Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819

👉 Meet Bootsie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819

👉 Meet Smidge and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue & Black

Gray/Blue & Black Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819

👉 Meet Rozie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White & Gray/Blue

White & Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819

👉 Meet Miss Kitty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819

👉 Meet Viva and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White & Gray/Blue

White & Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819

👉 Meet Sun and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White & Black

White & Black Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819

👉 Meet Stars and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby & Orange/Red

Brown Tabby & Orange/Red Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819

👉 Meet Clouds and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these faces has caught your eye, reach out to Rescue Village at (440) 338-4819 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.