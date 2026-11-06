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Cats

🐱 Playful Kittens & Sweet Adult Cats Ready for Adoption in Novelty

8 days ago

Looking for a new feline friend in Novelty, OH? These adoptable cats at Rescue Village are hoping for loving homes, from tiny kittens to gentle adults.

Squeak

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KJA5d_1GoNzYyo00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Gray/Blue
  • Adoption fee: $120
  • Shelter: Rescue Village(440) 338-4819

👉 Meet Squeak and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Pip

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gRkKu_1GoNzYyo00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Orange/Red Brown Tabby
  • Adoption fee: $120
  • Shelter: Rescue Village(440) 338-4819

👉 Meet Pip and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Hanna

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aV5I6_1GoNzYyo00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black (all)
  • Adoption fee: $120
  • Shelter: Rescue Village(440) 338-4819

👉 Meet Hanna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Rudy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16qcVf_1GoNzYyo00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Gray/Blue & Black
  • Adoption fee: $120
  • Shelter: Rescue Village(440) 338-4819

👉 Meet Rudy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Jolene

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K3vnJ_1GoNzYyo00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: White
  • Adoption fee: $120
  • Shelter: Rescue Village(440) 338-4819

👉 Meet Jolene and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Emily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12C4fp_1GoNzYyo00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Gray/Blue & White
  • Adoption fee: $120
  • Shelter: Rescue Village(440) 338-4819

👉 Meet Emily and apply to adopt on adoptapet

David

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yrZmq_1GoNzYyo00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black (all)
  • Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived adult)
  • Shelter: Rescue Village(440) 338-4819

👉 Meet David and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Bootsie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C84jt_1GoNzYyo00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Gray/Blue & White
  • Adoption fee: $120
  • Shelter: Rescue Village(440) 338-4819

👉 Meet Bootsie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Smidge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48MRdX_1GoNzYyo00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black (all)
  • Adoption fee: $120
  • Shelter: Rescue Village(440) 338-4819

👉 Meet Smidge and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Rozie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0knpCT_1GoNzYyo00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Gray/Blue & Black
  • Adoption fee: $120
  • Shelter: Rescue Village(440) 338-4819

👉 Meet Rozie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Miss Kitty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11rFgZ_1GoNzYyo00
  • Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: White & Gray/Blue
  • Adoption fee: $60
  • Shelter: Rescue Village(440) 338-4819

👉 Meet Miss Kitty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Viva

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37jGY8_1GoNzYyo00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black (all)
  • Adoption fee: $120
  • Shelter: Rescue Village(440) 338-4819

👉 Meet Viva and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Sun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qgjwG_1GoNzYyo00
  • Breed: Domestic Longhair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: White & Gray/Blue
  • Adoption fee: $120
  • Shelter: Rescue Village(440) 338-4819

👉 Meet Sun and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Stars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xdQ4o_1GoNzYyo00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: White & Black
  • Adoption fee: $120
  • Shelter: Rescue Village(440) 338-4819

👉 Meet Stars and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Clouds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L7lda_1GoNzYyo00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown Tabby & Orange/Red
  • Adoption fee: $120
  • Shelter: Rescue Village(440) 338-4819

👉 Meet Clouds and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these faces has caught your eye, reach out to Rescue Village at (440) 338-4819 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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