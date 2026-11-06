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🐱 Playful Kittens & Sweet Adult Cats Ready for Adoption in Novelty
Looking for a new feline friend in Novelty, OH? These adoptable cats at Rescue Village are hoping for loving homes, from tiny kittens to gentle adults.
Squeak
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819
👉 Meet Squeak and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pip
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red Brown Tabby
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819
👉 Meet Pip and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hanna
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819
👉 Meet Hanna and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rudy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue & Black
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819
👉 Meet Rudy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jolene
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819
👉 Meet Jolene and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Emily
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue & White
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819
👉 Meet Emily and apply to adopt on adoptapet
David
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived adult)
- Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819
👉 Meet David and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bootsie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue & White
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819
👉 Meet Bootsie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Smidge
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819
👉 Meet Smidge and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rozie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue & Black
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819
👉 Meet Rozie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Miss Kitty
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White & Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819
👉 Meet Miss Kitty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Viva
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819
👉 Meet Viva and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sun
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: White & Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819
👉 Meet Sun and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stars
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: White & Black
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819
👉 Meet Stars and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Clouds
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby & Orange/Red
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Rescue Village — (440) 338-4819
👉 Meet Clouds and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these faces has caught your eye, reach out to Rescue Village at (440) 338-4819 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.