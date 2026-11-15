Looking for a new four-legged friend in Novato, CA? These adoptable dogs are hoping for a safe, loving home and a fresh start.

Breed: Carolina Dog ("American Dingo")

Carolina Dog ("American Dingo") Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Marin Humane

Phone: (415) 506.6225

Lionel is part of a litter of purebred Carolina Dogs surrendered when their breeder had to give up all of her animals. This ancient breed is known for a primitive, independent, and pack-oriented personality. They often form deep, devoted bonds with their chosen family and tend to prefer quiet togetherness and loyalty over clingy affection. Carolina Dogs are also naturally cautious with strangers, so they do best with patient, understanding adopters who respect their space and instincts.

If you’re interested in a thoughtful, unique companion and are ready to learn about this special breed, Lionel may be a great match.

👉 Meet Lionel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Carolina Dog ("American Dingo")

Carolina Dog ("American Dingo") Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Marin Humane

Phone: (415) 506.6225

Like his littermate Lionel, Carl is a purebred Carolina Dog whose breeder had to relinquish all of her animals. Carolina Dogs are an ancient, primitive breed with an independent, pack-focused nature. They tend to bond very strongly with their family, valuing loyalty and calm companionship. They are also naturally wary of unfamiliar people and situations, so they thrive with adopters who can offer structure, patience, and gentle socialization.

If you’re looking for a smart, distinctive dog and are willing to learn about the needs of this rare breed, Carl could be the pup for you.

👉 Meet Carl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Color: Black

Black Age: Baby (about 5 months)

Baby (about 5 months) Gender: Male

Male Adoption Fee: $650

Shelter/Rescue: Loves Legacy Rescue

Location: Novato, CA

Wiley is a sweet black Lab mix puppy who is just starting to explore how big and exciting the world can be. He’s about five months old, already neutered and microchipped, and currently settling into a foster home after coming from a county shelter in Palmdale (where he was called Wartortle). His rescue is still getting to know his personality as he relaxes and gains confidence.

If you’re ready to guide a young pup through training, play, and lots of love, Wiley could grow into a wonderful family companion.

👉 Meet Wiley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Novato, consider visiting these organizations, calling ahead with questions, or filling out an online application. Sharing these pups with friends and family can also help them find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.