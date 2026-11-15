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🎁 Free Finds in Novato — Holiday Decor, Kids’ Kit & More
Novato neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from holiday decorations to learning games and outdoor furniture.
Free Christmas decorations.
Item: Christmas decorations (lights and snowmen)
Condition: Perfect condition (per poster)
Location: Scottsdale Pond, Novato, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Details:
- Multiple sets of Christmas lights
- Colored and white icicle-style lights
- Set of four illuminated snowmen, about 6" high each
- All items are free
- Contact phone number listed by poster: 415-858-3960
These are great if you want to decorate your home or yard for the holidays without spending extra money.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Osmo Learning Kit for Kids
Item: Osmo learning kit with educational games
Condition: Not stated
Location: West Novato, Novato, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Details:
- Complete Osmo learning kit
- Includes various educational games and activities
- Great for kids who like hands-on learning and screen-based games
If you have a child who enjoys learning games, this could be a fun and useful freebie.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Outdoor Patio Couch
Item: Outdoor patio couch
Condition: Fair; needs TLC
Location: Rowland-Sunset Parkway, Novato, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Details:
- Long outdoor patio couch
- Plastic weaving coming apart on one side of the arm
- From a pet/smoke-free home
- Size: 71" L × 26.5" W × 26" H
- Listing notes: Cash only (check the post to confirm if still free and how pickup works)
This could be a good project piece if you’re handy or don’t mind some repair work for extra seating outside.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Novato tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.