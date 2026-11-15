Novato neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from holiday decorations to learning games and outdoor furniture.

Item: Christmas decorations (lights and snowmen)

Condition: Perfect condition (per poster)

Location: Scottsdale Pond, Novato, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Details:

Multiple sets of Christmas lights

Colored and white icicle-style lights

lights Set of four illuminated snowmen , about 6" high each

, about each All items are free

Contact phone number listed by poster: 415-858-3960

These are great if you want to decorate your home or yard for the holidays without spending extra money.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Osmo learning kit with educational games

Condition: Not stated

Location: West Novato, Novato, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Details:

Complete Osmo learning kit

Includes various educational games and activities

Great for kids who like hands-on learning and screen-based games

If you have a child who enjoys learning games, this could be a fun and useful freebie.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Outdoor patio couch

Condition: Fair; needs TLC

Location: Rowland-Sunset Parkway, Novato, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Details:

Long outdoor patio couch

Plastic weaving coming apart on one side of the arm

on one side of the arm From a pet/smoke-free home

Size: 71" L × 26.5" W × 26" H

Listing notes: Cash only (check the post to confirm if still free and how pickup works)

This could be a good project piece if you’re handy or don’t mind some repair work for extra seating outside.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Novato tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.