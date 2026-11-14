Novato’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options from clinics to long‑term care. Here are a few strong roles hiring now if you want to stay local and keep your commute short.

Employer: Eyes On Eyecare

Eyes On Eyecare Location: 300 Vintage Way, Novato, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Based on experience

Primary vision care in a fully equipped office (OPTOS, NCT, myopia control, dry eye therapy) with techs handling all pre-testing so you can focus on patients. Production bonus from day one, daily bonus + commission, retirement plan, employee discount, and 6–8 hour shifts with no evenings for better work–life balance.

Employer: Novato Healthcare Center

Location: Novato, CA

Type: Likely Full-time/Part-time (not clearly stated)

Likely Salary: Not listed

Hands-on RN role in a long‑term care setting, working directly with residents and supervising CNAs. You’ll handle assessments, meds, care plans, and rounds, with room to step into charge responsibilities and join quality improvement efforts.

Employer: Therapy Partners Group (Sport and Spine Therapy of Marin)

Location: Novato, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $110,000 annually (DOE)

Outpatient PT role with a well-known local clinic that’s been in Marin for 30+ years. Strong package with competitive pay, performance incentives, health benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, CEU reimbursement, relocation help, and structured support for new grads and career growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Novato tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.