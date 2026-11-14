Looking for a dog in Novato, CA? These pups are waiting patiently for someone to bring them home and love them for life.

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier / German Shepherd Dog mix

Pit Bull Terrier / German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Baby (about 9 weeks)

Baby (about 9 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white markings

Black with white markings Weight: About 10.8 lbs

About 10.8 lbs Shelter: Marin Humane

Location: Novato, CA

Novato, CA Contact: (415) 506.6225

Tiny Simon is a young black-and-white pup with a mix of Pit Bull Terrier and German Shepherd Dog. He’s still very small and growing, and will need a family ready for all the fun (and training) that comes with a baby puppy.

👉 Meet Simon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier / German Shepherd Dog mix

Pit Bull Terrier / German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Baby (about 9 weeks)

Baby (about 9 weeks) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white markings

Black with white markings Weight: About 9.2 lbs

About 9.2 lbs Shelter: Marin Humane

Location: Novato, CA

Novato, CA Contact: (415) 506.6225

Theodora is a sweet, small black-and-white puppy, also from a Pit Bull Terrier / German Shepherd Dog mix. She’s very young and will need patient training, social time, and lots of gentle guidance as she grows.

👉 Meet Theodora and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier / German Shepherd Dog mix

Pit Bull Terrier / German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Baby (about 9 weeks)

Baby (about 9 weeks) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white markings

Black with white markings Weight: About 14.2 lbs

About 14.2 lbs Shelter: Marin Humane

Location: Novato, CA

Novato, CA Contact: (415) 506.6225

Alvin is another adorable black-and-white puppy from the same mix, a bit bigger than his siblings. He’s ready for a home that can keep up with puppy energy and help him learn good manners from the start.

👉 Meet Alvin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Golden Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Golden Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate

Black/Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $600

Shelter/Rescue: Loves Legacy Rescue

Location: Novato, CA

Harlem is an adult Golden Retriever mix with a rich black and brown coat. As an adult dog, he may be a good match for someone who prefers a more settled companion instead of a tiny puppy. The adoption fee helps cover his care and rescue costs.

👉 Meet Harlem and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Novato, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs. Call the shelters, ask questions, and share these links with friends and neighbors who might be looking to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.