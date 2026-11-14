Two very special bonded pairs are waiting in Novato, CA for someone with a calm home and a kind heart. If you’ve been thinking about adopting cats who already love each other, these duos from Marin Humane might be your perfect match.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female & Female (bonded pair)

(bonded pair) Shelter: Marin Humane

Phone: (415) 506.6225

Spoon is the beautiful tuxedo with the tiny white chin, and Cookie is the gorgeous tortie. These two are a bonded pair and must be adopted together. They’ve leaned on each other during their time at the shelter and find comfort in being side by side.

Both girls are on the shy side at first, especially Cookie, but once they feel safe, they show their true sweetheart nature. They’re looking for a quiet home with a cat-experienced adopter who will give them time and patience to settle in.

👉 Meet Spoon & Cookie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male & Male (bonded pair)

(bonded pair) Shelter: Marin Humane

Phone: (415) 506.6225

Socks and Cuddles are a bonded pair of young tuxedo boys — double the class, double the fun, and double the love. These two are described as major sweethearts who bring warm, cozy vibes just like their names.

They may need a little time to acclimate to a new place, but once they settle in, their affectionate and loving personalities shine. They love to snuggle together and then share that love with their people.

👉 Meet Socks & Cuddles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Novato and can offer a calm, loving home, please consider opening your heart to one of these bonded pairs. Call Marin Humane at (415) 506.6225 to ask about visiting or starting the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.