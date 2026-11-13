A current Microsoft outage is slowing email services for the City of Novato, so replies to messages may be delayed, but the city’s website remains available at novato.gov. Residents can get help by phone or online instead:

City Administrative Offices : (415) 899-8900

: Novato Police Department Non-Emergency : (415) 897-4361

: Margaret Todd Senior Center : (415) 899-8290

: Gymnastics Center : (415) 899-8279

: Novato Parks and Recreation Program Registration & Facilities Rentals : novato.gov/NovatoFun

: novato.gov/NovatoFun File a police report : novato.gov/FileAReport

: novato.gov/FileAReport Permit Services : novato.gov/Permits

: novato.gov/Permits Non-emergency service requests (potholes, traffic signals, graffiti, repairs): novato.gov/ServiceRequest

In an emergency, call 9-1-1.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Novato - City Government