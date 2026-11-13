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Novato
Microsoft outage delays Novato city email replies
8 days ago
A current Microsoft outage is slowing email services for the City of Novato, so replies to messages may be delayed, but the city’s website remains available at novato.gov. Residents can get help by phone or online instead:
- City Administrative Offices: (415) 899-8900
- Novato Police Department Non-Emergency: (415) 897-4361
- Margaret Todd Senior Center: (415) 899-8290
- Gymnastics Center: (415) 899-8279
- Novato Parks and Recreation Program Registration & Facilities Rentals: novato.gov/NovatoFun
- File a police report: novato.gov/FileAReport
- Permit Services: novato.gov/Permits
- Non-emergency service requests (potholes, traffic signals, graffiti, repairs): novato.gov/ServiceRequest
In an emergency, call 9-1-1.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Novato - City Government
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.