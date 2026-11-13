A Microsoft outage is slowing email for the City of Novato. Some email service problems may still happen, so replies from the city may be late. The city website at novato.gov is still working.

Residents can call City Administrative Offices at (415) 899-8900 and the Novato Police Department Non-Emergency line at (415) 897-4361. The Margaret Todd Senior Center can be reached at (415) 899-8290, and the Gymnastics Center at (415) 899-8279. For parks and recreation sign-ups and rentals use novato.gov/NovatoFun. To file a police report use novato.gov/FileAReport, for permits use novato.gov/Permits, and to report non-emergency service needs like potholes or traffic signals use novato.gov/ServiceRequest. In an emergency call 9-1-1.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Novato