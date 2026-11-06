Novato Blvd improvement work begins with traffic control

The next phase of the Novato Boulevard Improvements Project is starting, with preliminary work by Team Ghilotti and construction expected to continue through summer 2028. During the first phase, one-way traffic control will be in place on Novato Boulevard between Diablo Avenue and Tamalpais Avenue, with detours for eastbound traffic to allow sewer work; construction is planned Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m., with temporary traffic controls, possible delays, more noise, and other short-term impacts, while emergency and resident access will be kept open. For questions, call 415-763-7635 (Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.) or email novatobvd@girardelliassoc.com; learn more and sign up for email updates at novato.gov/novatoblvd.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Novato - City Government