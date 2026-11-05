Sandbag filling stations open in Novato

The City of Novato has set up three sandbag filling stations to help residents get ready for the rainy season. The City is giving out a limited supply of sand and bags for emergency use. Each home should take no more than 10 sandbags so there is enough for everyone.

Residents must bring their own shovels and fill their own bags. Sandbag stations are at 550 Davidson St, 3015 Novato Blvd, and 507 S Palm Dr. Residents who cannot fill their own bags can call 415-899-8280 during business hours to set up a time to pick up prefilled bags. For more tips on how to fill and stack sandbags, visit novato.gov/sandbags.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Novato