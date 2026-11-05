Holiday Crafts Faire at Margaret Todd Center

Novato Parks, Recreation and Community Services will hold the 2026 Holiday Crafts Faire at the Margaret Todd Senior Center in Novato. The event is on Friday, December 4 from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm and Saturday, December 5 from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm. Admission is free to the public on both days.

There will be over 50 artisans selling handmade crafts such as jewelry, ceramics, specialty foods, wreaths, ornaments, and bath and body products. There will be entertainment and food during the event. Shoppers are asked to bring cash, since not all vendors may take credit cards. The event is co-sponsored by the Novato Garden Club.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Novato