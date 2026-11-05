🍽️ Multiple Novato Food & Bakery Jobs, Up to $22.50/hr

Novato’s grocery scene is busy right now, and a few solid food jobs are open with well-known stores. Good mix of full-time and part-time, plus chances to grow.

Employer: Nugget Market, Inc.

Nugget Market, Inc. Location: Novato, CA (may also help in Corte Madera & Tiburon stores)

(may also help in Corte Madera & Tiburon stores) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$22.50/hr (rate based on experience, location, and length of employment)

Work in a busy meat & seafood department, help guests, set creative displays, and make house-made sausages. Nugget offers industry-leading wages, zero-premium health benefits (even part-time), 20% discount, toll reimbursement, PTO, and growth opportunities. Must be 18+, have basic knife and math skills, and be open to any shift.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Safeway (Albertsons Companies) Location: Novato, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: At least local minimum wage, may be higher based on experience and other factors

Bake breads, pastries, cakes, and desserts, keep cases full and looking great, and help customers with questions and special orders. Safeway offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, associate discounts, and benefits for eligible employees. Must be 18+ and able to work early mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Safeway (Albertsons Companies) Location: Novato, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: At least local minimum wage, may be higher based on experience and other factors

Focus on decorating cakes and desserts, handling custom orders, and keeping displays photo-ready. You’ll use your piping and icing skills in a fast-paced bakery with weekly pay, flexible schedules, discounts, and benefits for eligible staff. Must be 18+ with previous cake decorating experience and open availability for mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you’d think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.