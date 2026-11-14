ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced leadership transitions this week at the state’s environment and emergency management departments, naming acting secretaries to replace two longtime public servants set to depart next month.

Secretary of the Environment Serena McIlwain will conclude her tenure Dec. 31 after 39 years in state and federal environmental leadership roles, according to the governor’s office. Deputy Secretary Adam Ortiz will step in as acting secretary on Jan. 1.

Additionally, Secretary of Emergency Management Russell Strickland will retire Dec. 8, capping a 50-year public safety career in Maryland. Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard will serve as acting secretary beginning Dec. 9.

Moore plans to submit formal nominations for both Ortiz and Stoddard to the Maryland Senate for confirmation during the 2027 legislative session.

“Secretary McIlwain has dedicated decades of her life to public service, and her contributions will ensure that we leave our young Marylanders with more sustainable, equitable, and healthy communities than the ones we inherited,” Moore said in a statement.

During McIlwain’s four years leading the Maryland Department of the Environment, the agency modernized state permitting processes—clearing a backlog of hundreds of pending environmental permit applications—and helped establish the Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Council.

Ortiz, a Goucher College graduate and former three-term mayor of Edmonston, previously served as regional administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Mid-Atlantic region and led environmental departments in both Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. He also held senior roles in former Gov. Martin O’Malley’s administration.

Strickland has led the state’s emergency management agency since 2015, becoming its first cabinet-level secretary in 2022 before being reappointed by Moore in 2023. Under his leadership, the department coordinated state response efforts following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge and recovery support after historic flooding in Westernport in May 2025.

“From his steadfast leadership through unprecedented crises to his pioneering work supporting disaster survivors, Russ has set the gold standard for emergency management,” Moore said.

Stoddard, who holds a doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania and a master’s degree in public health from Johns Hopkins University, previously directed the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and worked at the University of Maryland Center for Health and Homeland Security.