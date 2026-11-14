BALTIMORE — Police have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred last week in Baltimore’s Northeast District, authorities announced.

Marquis Johnson, of Baltimore, was arrested Nov. 8 by Western District officers in the 2200 block of Presstman Street. He was wanted in connection with the murder of 36-year-old Tiera Gamble, who was killed Nov. 6 in the 5600 block of Loch Raven Boulevard (21239).

Johnson was transported to Central Booking, where he was charged with first-degree murder.

The investigation remains ongoing as homicide detectives continue to examine Johnson’s potential involvement in additional violent crimes, including a carjacking and an attempted carjacking committed while he was attempting to elude police.