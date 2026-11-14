CARNEY, Md. — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the Carney area.

The fire was reported at just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday night in the 3000 block of 5th Avenue (21234).

Units arrived to find smoke showing from the home and a hole in the second floor of the dwelling, according to Baltimore County Breaking News.

There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should use caution in the area.