TOWSON, Md. — Crews are on the scene of a crash on I-695 in the Towson area.

The crash was reported at just after 10:15 p.m. on Friday, November 13 along the inner loop just prior to the Dulaney Valley Road exit.

One vehicle has overturned in the crash and all inner loop lanes are currently blocked.

There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should use caution in the area.