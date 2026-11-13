UPDATE: The ground stop has been lifted.

Original story below…

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WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration issued a rare nationwide ground stop for all departing flights across the United States on Friday afternoon, citing a widespread communications outage affecting its air traffic control centers.

The order, issued shortly after 3:30 p.m. EST, on November 13, halted departures at all U.S. airports “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” according to an advisory from the FAA’s Air Traffic Control System Command Center. Inbound international flights were being managed on a case-by-case basis, the agency said.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on social media that the stoppage was triggered by “a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers”. Those regional facilities are responsible for monitoring and guiding aircraft at high altitudes between airports.

“FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them,” Duffy wrote.

Shortly before the nationwide halt was imposed, the FAA had issued separate ground stops for Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway international airports due to an equipment outage. At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, air traffic controllers informed pilots on the tarmac that “en route facilities” nationwide were experiencing communication problems and that the duration of the halt was unknown.

The disruption rippled rapidly through the nation’s aviation network during a busy Friday afternoon travel window, with nearly 7,000 U.S. flights delayed or canceled, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware. Major hubs from Miami and Pittsburgh to Minneapolis-St. Paul urged travelers to check flight statuses with their airlines before heading to the airport.

Friday’s order marks only the third time in U.S. history that the FAA has grounded all domestic departures nationwide. The agency previously issued a nationwide ground stop in January 2023 following an outage of a pilot-alert system, and in the immediate aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The FAA employs more than 14,000 air traffic controllers who manage over 44,000 daily flights across U.S. airspace.