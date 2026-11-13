TOWSON, Md. — Lt. Gov. Aruna K. Miller joined state transportation officials, law enforcement leaders, and grieving families in Towson on Thursday for the 23rd Annual Maryland Remembers ceremony, honoring people killed in traffic crashes across the state.

During the gathering, the names of crash victims were read aloud as family members placed framed photographs at the front of the room. State officials noted that 384 people have died on Maryland roadways so far this year.

“When we talk about lives lost on Maryland’s roads, we are talking about parents, children, siblings, friends and neighbors whose absence leaves a space that can never be filled,” Miller said in a statement. “We owe it to every Maryland family to keep working toward a future where no one has to experience this kind of loss.”

Ebbony and Raymond Jackson served as this year’s victim impact speakers, sharing memories of their 24-year-old son, Khyree Jackson. The former college football standout, who had been drafted by the Minnesota Vikings and was weeks away from his first NFL training camp, was killed alongside his friends Isaiah Hazel and Anthony Lytton Jr. in a July 2024 crash in Prince George’s County caused by an impaired driver.

Also during the ceremony, Maryland Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer and the family of the late Kevin E. Quinlan presented the 2026 Kevin E. Quinlan Memorial Award to Gray Barton, executive director of Problem-Solving Courts for the state of Maryland. Barton was recognized for more than two decades of work addressing impaired driving through programs focused on substance use treatment, rehabilitation and accountability.

Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Katie Thomson and Maryland State Police Superintendent Col. Michael A. Jackson joined representatives from Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the Washington Regional Alcohol Program and local law enforcement agencies at the event.

“Whether it’s impaired driving, excessive speed or distracted driving, these are risks that can have irreversible consequences,” Jackson said, pledging continued enforcement efforts ahead of the holiday travel season.