NOTTINGHAM, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating three burglaries and a first-degree assault reported across Essex and Middle River over a four-day span around Halloween.

According to the Baltimore County Police Department’s crime blotter, the incidents occurred between Oct. 31 and Nov. 3:

— Oct. 31, Essex: Around 12:45 a.m., a suspect broke into a location in the 8800 block of Citation Road and stole items from inside. Police classified the incident as a second-degree burglary.

— Nov. 1, Middle River: Around 6:52 p.m., a known suspect burglarized a location in the 9800 block of Biggs Road and threatened a victim with a weapon. The incident was reported as a first-degree assault.

— Nov. 2, Middle River: Around 4:18 a.m., two unidentified suspects broke into a location in the 100 block of Carroll Island Road and stole merchandise, according to police. Investigators are treating the case as a second-degree burglary.

— Nov. 3, Middle River: Around 12:23 a.m., two unidentified suspects entered a location in the 400 block of Holloway Street and robbed a victim inside. Police classified the incident as a first-degree burglary.

Authorities have not announced any arrests in connection with the cases.

NOTE: Police blotter posts are compiled from raw data from Baltimore County Police Department precinct feeds. Suspect descriptions and specific store/business names are not included in these data feeds. Some data may be incomplete or missing.