BALTIMORE, Md. — Forecasters have issued a freeze warning for portions of central, northern, and southern Maryland as well as northern Virginia, signaling the end of the 2026 growing season.

The National Weather Service office in Baltimore and Washington said the warning will be in effect from midnight Friday until 8 a.m. EST Saturday. Temperatures are expected to drop as low as 31 degrees.

In Maryland, the warning covers Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Harford, and Howard counties, along with northern Baltimore County. Affected communities include Bel Air, Columbia, Ellicott City, Eldersburg, Owings Mills, Waldorf and Westminster.

In Virginia, the warning includes Spotsylvania and Stafford counties, encompassing cities such as Falmouth, Fredericksburg and Garrisonville.

Forecasters warned that the sub-freezing conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and potentially damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Residents are advised to take steps to protect tender plants before temperatures drop overnight.

The weather service noted that the alert will be the final frost or freeze warning issued for the region until spring 2027.