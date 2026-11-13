WASHINGTON — BMW of North America is recalling nearly 721,000 vehicles in the United States and urging owners to park them outside because of a fire risk, federal safety regulators announced Friday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the recall covers 720,796 vehicles that were previously recalled in 2024 for a water pump issue and will need to be repaired again. According to the agency, an improperly sealed electrical connector on the water pump can be exposed to water and short circuit, creating a risk of fire even when the vehicles are parked and turned off.

BMW is aware of about 10 incidents in the U.S. that are or may be related to the problem, all involving vehicles that had already been repaired under the 2024 recall, NHTSA said. No crashes or injuries have been reported.

Owners are advised to park their vehicles outdoors and away from buildings and other cars until repairs are completed.

The recall affects several models from the 2012 through 2018 model years, including:

— 2012-2016 BMW 3 Series and 5 Series sedans, as well as the Z4 roadster.

— 2012-2015 BMW X1 and 2013-2017 BMW X3 SUVs.

— 2014-2016 BMW 2 Series coupes, 3 Series sportswagons, 328xi Gran Turismos, and 4 Series coupes and convertibles.

— 2015-2016 BMW 2 Series convertibles and 4 Series gran coupes.

— 2015-2018 BMW X4 and 2016-2018 BMW X5 xDrive40e SUVs.

Dealers will repair the vehicles free of charge once a remedy is developed, NHTSA said.

Notification letters are scheduled to be mailed to owners starting Dec. 25, when affected vehicle identification numbers and license plate numbers will also become searchable on NHTSA.gov/Recalls. Vehicle owners with questions can contact BMW’s recall hotline at 800-525-7417 or NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236.