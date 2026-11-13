ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The state of Maryland has been awarded $7.45 million in federal funding to expand affordable housing options for adults with disabilities, Gov. Wes Moore announced this week.

The funding, awarded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Section 811 Project Rental Assistance Program, will subsidize rent for eligible housing properties statewide. The program aims to help low-income adults with disabilities secure stable housing while connecting them with community-based supportive services.

To qualify for the rental assistance, households must include at least one adult with a disability and earn an income at or below 30% of the area median income.

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development will allocate the funds to eligible rental developments using existing state financing mechanisms, including the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit and the Multifamily Bond Program. State officials expect to deploy the funding over the next six to 12 months.

The housing department is partnering with the Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland Department of Disabilities to coordinate support services, including healthcare and daily living assistance through Maryland Medicaid. State leaders noted the initiative supports Maryland’s commitment under the federal Olmstead decision to help individuals with disabilities live in integrated community settings rather than institutions.