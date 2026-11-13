ROSEDALE, Md. — The Baltimore County Department of Recreation and Parks will hold its Christmas Bazaar Community and Craft Fair on Sunday, Dec. 13, at the Rosedale Recreation Activity Center.

The free event will run from noon to 4 p.m. at 5101 Hazelwood Ave. and feature 40 local vendors offering handmade crafts, holiday decor, gifts, and specialty food and beverages.

Attractions at the bazaar include photo opportunities with Santa Claus and picture frame decorating, as well as a holiday craft station for children. Craft registration costs $5 per participant, which covers either one wreath-making project or two smaller craft activities.

While admission is free for attendees of all ages, organizers request advance registration for photos with Santa and the craft activities to ensure adequate supplies.

Vendor spaces for the event are currently filled. Individuals requiring accessibility accommodations may contact the department by phone at 410-887-3871 or by email at recparks@baltimorecountymd.gov.