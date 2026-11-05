Suspect arrested in connection with fatal September shooting in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in Towson in September, authorities said Thursday.

Juwan Eldridge was taken into custody following an investigation into the Sept. 13 shooting in the 8700 block of Mylander Lane, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. Eldridge is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Police said officers responded to the scene at approximately 11:10 a.m. on Sept. 13 and found 21-year-old Tavaughn Hamlet Jr. suffering from gunshot wounds. Hamlet was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released additional details regarding a possible motive or the events leading up to the shooting.