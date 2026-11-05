Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum announces holiday tree lighting and train garden opening

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — The Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum will host a weekend of festive celebrations late this month, featuring a holiday tree lighting ceremony and the opening of its seasonal train garden.

The festivities kick off Friday, Nov. 27, at 5 p.m. with a free community tree lighting. Attendees will receive free access to the museum alongside complimentary light refreshments.

Celebrations continue Saturday, Nov. 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the official opening of the museum’s annual train garden.

A key highlight of Saturday’s event will be the arrival of Santa Claus, who is scheduled to land at the museum by helicopter at 11:15 a.m. Following his arrival, free photos with Santa will be available for visitors.

Admission for Saturday’s train garden event is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Both events will offer free parking at the museum, located at 2323 Eastern Blvd. in Middle River.

More details can be found by visiting the museum’s website at MDAirMuseum.org and also in the flyer below.