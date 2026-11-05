Three wild animals test positive for rabies in Harford County

BEL AIR, Md. — Health officials in Harford County are warning residents to take precautions after three wild animals in the area tested positive for rabies.

The Harford County Health Department received confirmation Wednesday from the Maryland Department of Health that two raccoons and a fox submitted from the county tested positive for the virus.

The first raccoon was located near the 5100 block of Norrisville Road in White Hall, while the second raccoon was found near the 3900 block of Grimm Road in Jarrettsville. The fox was found near the 1500 block of Balmoral Drive in Bel Air.

Health officials cautioned that the animals may have exposed residents or pets in the surrounding communities.

While seeing wildlife is not unusual, officials urge anyone whose pets or family members may have had recent contact with wild animals in those specific locations to contact the Harford County Health Department at 410-877-2300.

Local health authorities issued several reminders to help residents protect themselves and domestic animals:

Keep pets on leashes during walks and supervise them closely in yards.

Ensure all dogs, cats, and ferrets are up to date on rabies vaccinations.

Secure trash cans and refrain from leaving pet food outside.

Avoid feeding, touching, or interacting with wildlife.

Residents who spot stray or wild animals displaying unusual behaviors—such as disorientation, extreme lethargy, abnormal aggression, or uncharacteristic affection—are urged to call Harford County Animal Control at 410-638-3505.