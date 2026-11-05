Police arrest Baltimore man in connection with September fatal shooting

BALTIMORE, Md. — Homicide detectives have arrested a 43-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in Northeast Baltimore in late September, authorities announced.

Andre Smith Jr., of Baltimore, was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Smith was wanted in the killing of 61-year-old Rodney Harrison.

The incident occurred on the evening of Sept. 25. Officers responding to a reported shooting at approximately 9:54 p.m. in the 3800 block of Moravia Road (21206) found Harrison suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Medics transported Harrison to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Following his arrest, Smith was transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he has been charged with first-degree murder.