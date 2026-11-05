Multi-agency search underway for missing 18-year-old boater in Susquehanna River

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — Multiple law enforcement and rescue agencies are searching the Susquehanna River for an 18-year-old boater whose capsized vessel was discovered Thursday morning near Garrett Island.

The missing boater was identified by the Maryland Natural Resources Police as Mark Everett Coates III of Havre de Grace.

Coates was last known to be operating a 10-foot aluminum jon boat near the Thomas J. Hatem Memorial Bridge on U.S. Route 40 at around 5 p.m. Wednesday. He had launched his vessel earlier that evening from the Water Street Boat Ramp in Havre de Grace.

Officers responded to the area Thursday morning after receiving a report of a capsized boat floating near Garrett Island.

Natural Resources Police officers are coordinating the search alongside the U.S. Coast Guard, the Susquehanna Hose Company, Harford County Emergency Services, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, and Chesapeake Search Dogs. Search teams are utilizing both dive units and aviation resources to scan the river.

Coates was last seen wearing a chartreuse long-sleeved T-shirt and blue jeans.

Authorities are requesting that boaters avoid traveling along the section of the Susquehanna River between the U.S. 40 and Interstate 95 bridges while active search operations continue.

Anyone with information regarding known locations of the missing boater or relevant boating activity in the area since Wednesday evening is asked to contact the Maryland Natural Resources Police at 410-260-8888.