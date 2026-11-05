Maryland secures federal approval for $23 billion Chesapeake Bay Bridge replacement project

BALTIMORE, Md. — State transportation officials have secured final federal environmental approval to replace the Chesapeake Bay Bridge with two new four-lane spans, marking a key milestone for one of Maryland’s largest infrastructure initiatives.

The Maryland Transportation Authority announced Thursday that the Federal Highway Administration approved the project’s final environmental study and official record of decision. The decision paves the way for the state to replace the existing spans with wider bridges and expanded highway approaches.

Under the selected plan, known as Alternative C, the state will construct two new four-lane bridges featuring full shoulders and eventually demolish the existing Bay Bridge structures.

Transportation officials said the project is projected to cost $23 billion, create more than 60,000 jobs, and improve travel reliability between Maryland’s Western Shore and Eastern Shore.

“Completion of the monumental Bay Crossing Study delivers a roadmap to the future and gives Maryland a critical approval for the next step of this project,” Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary and MDTA Chair Katie Thomson said in a statement.

Design work is scheduled to begin in 2028, with construction expected to start as early as 2032.

Key features of the project include:

Widening U.S. Route 50/301 to eight lanes from west of Oceanic Drive to east of Cox Creek to connect with the new spans.

Increasing navigational clearance to 230 feet above the water—matching the clearance of the new Francis Scott Key Bridge—to accommodate larger commercial cargo vessels heading to the Port of Baltimore.

Committing up to $40 million for transit improvements and dedicated land preservation funding on the Eastern Shore.

Evaluating the potential addition of a bicycle and pedestrian path, subject to future financial feasibility studies.

Officials noted that replacing the older bridges will eliminate narrow lanes and lack of shoulders, which frequently require major maintenance projects and cause severe traffic delays.

The environmental approval concludes a multi-year review under the National Environmental Policy Act, during which officials gathered more than 5,600 public comments and held events across the region.

The MDTA, which operates state toll facilities, receives no state tax revenue or money from Maryland’s Transportation Trust Fund. The bridge project will be funded through toll revenues.

Additional information is available online at https://www.baycrossingstudy.com.