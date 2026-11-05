Police investigate Rosedale shooting that left 19-year-old injured

ROSEDALE, Md. — Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old man injured Wednesday evening in Rosedale.

Officers responded at around 7:25 p.m. to the unit block of Clementine Court after receiving reports of a shooting, according to police. Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from a graze wound.

The 19-year-old was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Members of the department’s Violent Crimes Unit are handling the ongoing investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call Baltimore County Police at 410-887-4636.