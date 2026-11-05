‘Maryland Farm & Harvest’ returns to MPT for 14th season beginning Nov. 10

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Maryland Public Television’s original series “Maryland Farm & Harvest” will premiere its 14th season on Nov. 10, exploring the state’s agricultural industry through 13 new half-hour episodes, network officials announced.

The weekly series airs Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on MPT and streams online via mpt.org/livestream, the free PBS app, and MPT’s video player.

Emmy-winning host Joanne Clendining returns to lead the show, alongside “The Local Buy” segment host Al Spoler and a lineup of guest chefs for the “Farm to Skillet” segments. The public television series, co-produced with the Maryland Department of Agriculture, has visited more than 500 agricultural locations across Maryland since launching in 2013.

The season premiere on Nov. 10 features introductions filmed at Pond View Farm in Harford County and highlights three regional agricultural stories:

— McGinnis Family Grain in Baltimore County, where the 2025 Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame inductees operate a 1,600-acre grain farm and charitable beef program.

— Dixon Family Farm in St. Mary’s County, where former military and intelligence professionals transitioned former tobacco land in Mechanicsville into a lavender and cut flower operation.

— Milburn Orchards in Cecil County, focusing on how crop diversification and agritourism helped the Elkton business manage spring crop losses.

The Nov. 17 episode, filmed at Inverness Brewing in Baltimore County, visits Hollywood Farm during lambing season in Anne Arundel County, profiles the Garrett Growers Cooperative in Garrett County, and features a farm-to-table gnocchi recipe from Frederick County Chef Sara Kephart.

Encore broadcasts will air Thursdays at 11 p.m. and Sundays at 6 a.m. on MPT, as well as Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on MPT2/Create. Major funding for the series is provided by the Maryland Grain Producers Utilization Board and MARBIDCO, along with additional state and regional agricultural organizations.