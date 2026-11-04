Maryland reports 37 roadway fatalities in October as officials announce annual remembrance ceremony

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Motor vehicle crashes claimed the lives of 37 people across Maryland in October, bringing the state’s total roadway fatalities for the year to 371, transportation officials announced this week.

The preliminary monthly total represents a decrease of four deaths compared to October 2025, according to data released by the Maryland Department of Transportation, the Maryland State Police, and the Moore-Miller Administration.

The October fatalities included 17 drivers, 11 motorcyclists, eight pedestrians, and one passenger.

Among those killed last month were Maryland Port Administration Deputy Executive Director Brian Miller and his wife, an event state officials described as a devastating tragedy that underscores the human toll of traffic crashes.

“Their passing is a heartbreaking reminder that behind every roadway fatality is a family, a community and loved ones forever changed,” the Department of Transportation said in a statement.

Year-to-date data shows overall roadway deaths in the state are down by 38 compared to the same period in 2025, when 409 fatalities were recorded through October. However, motorcycle-related deaths have seen a notable increase, with 73 motorcyclist fatalities recorded so far in 2026 compared to 49 during all of 2025.

In response to the figures and the transition out of daylight saving time, state officials urged drivers to exercise heightened caution during autumn conditions. Safety recommendations include watching for deer during peak morning and evening hours, stopping for school buses, obeying work zone speed limits, and adhering to move-over laws for vehicles with flashing lights.

Officials also announced that the 23rd Annual Maryland Remembers ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Nov. 12 at the Sheraton Baltimore North in Towson. Organized by the Maryland Highway Safety Office, the event honors individuals killed on state roadways.

Family members and loved ones attending the ceremony are invited to bring a framed photograph of those lost. Pre-registration for the event is required through the state’s ZeroDeathsMD.gov portal.