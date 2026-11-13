Nottingham neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, from baby clothes to a full piano. If you’re nearby, these could be a big help for your home or family.

Item: Baby clothes

Category: Baby & kids

Location: Linover, Baltimore, MD (Nottingham area)

Condition/details: Listed simply as “Baby” clothes. Exact sizes and types are not listed, but this is a general bundle of baby items.

These free baby clothes could be handy if you have a little one at home or a baby on the way. Since details are limited, plan to ask the poster about sizes and what’s included.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Girls clothes, 6–9 months and 2T, mixed together

Category: Baby & kids

Location: Linover, Baltimore, MD (Nottingham area)

Condition/details: From an attic clean-out and needs to be washed. Mixed sizes in one batch.

This is a free bundle of girls’ clothing in two size ranges. Because it came from an attic and needs washing, plan to run everything through the laundry and check items before use.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Wooden upright piano with matching bench

Location: Forge Heights, Perry Hall, MD (near Nottingham)

Condition/details: Described as a wooden upright piano with a matching bench. No extra details on tuning or age are given.

This is a great freebie if you’ve been wanting a piano for lessons or home music. Upright pianos are heavy, so you’ll likely need help and a vehicle that can handle the size and weight. Be sure to ask the poster about moving details and whether it holds a tune.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Nottingham tend to go quickly, so if something here interests you, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.