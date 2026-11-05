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Notre Dame
Bon Jovi to headline Notre Dame Stadium in 2027
5 days ago
Bon Jovi will play a first-ever headlining show at Notre Dame Stadium on October 2, 2027. Fans can sign up now for presale access and get more event details online. Presale access: https://t.co/2ViMPws2SC More information: https://t.co/eXIOQUBZDE
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