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Notre Dame

Bon Jovi to headline Notre Dame Stadium in 2027

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vrY0K_1GoNgvom00

Bon Jovi will play a first-ever headlining show at Notre Dame Stadium on October 2, 2027. Fans can sign up now for presale access and get more event details online. Presale access: https://t.co/2ViMPws2SC More information: https://t.co/eXIOQUBZDE

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