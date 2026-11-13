Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash





This article was written with the assistance of AI.





Millions of Americans rely on Social Security to cover everyday expenses, from groceries and housing to prescription medications. Now, Sen. Bernie Sanders is renewing his push for a major expansion of the program that could put an additional $2,400 a year into beneficiaries' pockets.

The Vermont independent says his proposal would also help protect Social Security's long-term finances by requiring wealthy Americans to contribute more in payroll taxes. But while the idea is gaining renewed attention in Washington, retirees should understand that the proposed increase is not yet an approved benefit.

Sanders Revives His Social Security Expansion Proposal

Sanders announced that expanding Social Security would be a top priority as he prepares to take over the Senate Social Security Subcommittee chairmanship in January 2027.

In a November 5 statement, Sanders said his goal was to increase benefits by at least $2,400 annually while extending the program's solvency for generations. His approach centers on eliminating the income cap on Social Security payroll taxes for higher earners.

The Social Security Expansion Act, introduced by Sanders and other lawmakers in February 2025, would apply Social Security taxes to income above $250,000. The legislation would also increase benefits across the board and improve annual cost-of-living adjustments.

According to Sanders' office, the legislation would not increase taxes for more than 91% of American households earning $250,000 or less.

The senator is essentially arguing that the wealthiest Americans should contribute more toward the retirement program in exchange for stronger benefits for retirees, disabled workers, and surviving family members.

How the $2,400 Increase Would Work

An additional $2,400 per year translates to approximately $200 a month.

For someone receiving $1,800 monthly in Social Security retirement benefits, that could mean an increase to roughly $2,000 a month, assuming the proposed expansion applied to their benefit in full.

However, this is an illustration, not an estimate of what any particular retiree would receive.

Sanders' proposal also includes changes to the program's benefit calculations and COLA formula. His office says the plan would extend Social Security's ability to pay scheduled benefits for 75 years.

The Social Security Administration's analysis of the earlier legislation provided the actuarial basis for those claims.

There is an important distinction, though: these are projections based on a proposed law, not guaranteed future payments.

Social Security's Financial Challenges Remain

The timing of Sanders' proposal is significant.

According to the Social Security Board of Trustees' 2026 report, the retirement and survivor insurance trust fund is projected to run out of reserves in the fourth quarter of 2032.

At that point, continuing program income would be sufficient to cover only 78% of scheduled benefits unless Congress takes action.

The Congressional Research Service also examines the program's financing challenges and the potential consequences of trust fund depletion in its Social Security research reports.

Sanders' plan is one possible approach to addressing the shortfall, but lawmakers have not reached agreement on a solution.

What It Means For You

For retirees living on fixed incomes, an extra $200 a month could provide meaningful relief as household expenses continue to put pressure on budgets.

But there is no immediate change to Social Security checks resulting from Sanders' announcement.

The proposal would need to move through Congress and become law before beneficiaries could receive the promised expansion. Its funding mechanism, projected savings, and benefit increases would also face political debate.

For now, retirees should continue planning around their existing Social Security benefits and the annual COLA adjustments officially announced by the Social Security Administration.

Sanders' proposal could become an important part of the retirement debate in 2027. Whether it ultimately becomes law remains uncertain.

The bottom line: A $2,400 annual Social Security increase is being proposed, not promised. Seniors should watch for legislative developments rather than assume a larger check is on the way.



