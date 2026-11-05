Rockefeller Center’s 2026 Christmas Tree Is Coming: Here’s What Makes This Year’s Holiday Tradition

Photo by Chad Madden on Unsplash





This article was written with the assistance of AI.





The holiday season is getting closer, and one of America’s most recognizable Christmas traditions is officially underway. The 2026 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has been cut down in upstate New York and is making its way toward Manhattan, where it will soon become the centerpiece of New York City’s holiday celebrations.

This year’s tree is a towering Norway spruce that has spent approximately 75 years growing in West Edmeston, New York. For millions of Americans who enjoy watching the annual tree lighting from home, the arrival of the famous evergreen is another reminder that the holidays are just around the corner.

A 76-Foot Tree With a Long Journey Ahead

According to the Associated Press, the 2026 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was cut down Thursday, November 5, in West Edmeston. The 76-foot-tall spruce is expected to reach Rockefeller Plaza on Saturday, November 7, after traveling approximately 200 miles.

The tree measures about 50 feet in diameter and weighs roughly 11 tons. Its journey from a small New York community to one of the busiest destinations in Manhattan is part of the annual spectacle that has become a holiday tradition for generations.

Rockefeller Center’s official website confirms that the tree will arrive November 7, kicking off the season’s celebrations.

Once it reaches the plaza, crews will begin transforming the massive evergreen into a dazzling holiday attraction. The tree will be decorated with more than 50,000 multicolored LED lights and topped with the familiar Swarovski star, which weighs approximately 900 pounds.

The annual tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, December 2, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will be broadcast nationally, allowing viewers across the country to enjoy the celebration without traveling to New York.

A Tradition Nearly 100 Years in the Making

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree tradition dates back to 1931, when construction workers building the complex put up a small tree decorated with handmade garlands.

The first formal tree lighting ceremony followed in 1933. Over the decades, the event has grown into one of the country’s most recognizable holiday celebrations.

For many Americans, watching the tree lighting has become a cherished seasonal ritual. Families who remember the ceremony from decades ago can still enjoy the spectacle, even as the decorations and technology have evolved.

The tree will remain on display through January 9, 2027, giving visitors several weeks to see it in person.

The Tree’s Story Doesn’t End in January

There is also a meaningful second chapter to the Rockefeller Center tree.

After the holiday season concludes, the evergreen will be milled into lumber and donated to Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit organization that helps build and improve homes.

According to Habitat for Humanity, lumber from Rockefeller Center’s Christmas tree has been used in Habitat homes since 2007. The donated wood has helped turn a seasonal symbol into a lasting contribution to communities.

That gives the annual tradition a purpose beyond holiday decorations. The tree that brings millions of people together can eventually become part of a home where another family creates its own memories.

What It Means For You

For Americans planning a holiday trip, the tree’s arrival provides an early opportunity to experience New York City’s Christmas season.

The November 7 arrival also coincides with Rockefeller Center’s Meet the Tree Day, a free family-friendly event scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is first-come, first-served.

Those who cannot make the trip can still watch the December 2 lighting ceremony on television.

And for older Americans who have followed this tradition for years, the 2026 tree offers another chance to enjoy a familiar piece of holiday history.

From its roots in upstate New York to its place in the heart of Manhattan, this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is carrying on a tradition that continues to bring people together.



